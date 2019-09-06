ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Discount airline Frontier is offering St. Louis travelers discounted fares if they want a last-chance summer getaway.
The company posted discounted fares to Denver, Las Vegas, and Orlando, with the cheapest being just $25.
Passengers who fly Frontier pay for luggage and other amenities, and those costs are not included in the fares.
Travelers have to take their trip between September 8 and October 9, and must book at least three days in advance.
For a list of discounted fares, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.