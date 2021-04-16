FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Frontenac Police Department is asking for help locating a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist injured.
According to police, a bicyclist was hit by a truck near westbound Clayton Road and the west entrance to Clayton Downs around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. A witness described the vehicle as a white pickup truck with lettering on the side pulling an open top wooden trailer. The truck’s driver briefly spoke with the injured bicyclist before driving off, police said.
Authorities ask anyone who may have seen the incident or may have surveillance cameras that captured the incident to contact them. In addition, business owners are asked to call police if they are asked to work on a truck matching the one they are searching for. Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to call 314-994-9300 or 314-737-4600 (WCDC).
