FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Another city in the St. Louis area is ditching Meridian Waste Company.
City leaders in Frontenac have approved a new deal to get rid of Meridian, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Post-Dispatch reports that aldermen gave the green light to a five-year deal with Gateway Disposal that will start Jan. 1.
The city said the change is due to missed and poor service.
Frontenac is the latest municipality to cut ties with Meridian Waste Company. Florissant, St. Louis County, Wildwood and Webster Groves have also cancelled their contracts with Meridian Waste.
