COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Some Metro East photographers are using their cameras to flash a positive light while people are stuck inside their homes.
The Front Steps Project is designed to give households some memories while raising money for an organization that helps families.
"This is something that is memorable, we've never gone through it before," said Caitlin Bromberger, who had photos taken.
Bromberger and her three children spent Monday morning outside her Metro East home taking family pictures with photographer Clair Verret.
Verret said the sessions help capture a moment in time, but also bring some joy to families stressed out amid the outbreak.
"[They get to share] laughter together, smile, giggle and do all those types of things. And then on top of that, they get something to kind of commemorate this," she said.
Verret is one of a few photographers in Columbia and Waterloo, Illinois joining the Front Steps Project, which began in Boston.
Locally, they will be taking five minute Front Steps Sessions of Metro East families like the Brombergers. They'll then get nearly a dozen digital files, and the family just has to donate a minimum of $25.
The money goes to House and Neighborly Services, a non-profit that helps families with food, utilities, and rent.
"Our Monroe County families just needed something to kind of be positive and it's also a great fundraiser for House of Neighborly Services," said Tina Charron, the executive director of House and Neighborly Services.
By taking the pictures and knowing so many are stuck at home and isolated during this COVID-19 pandemic, Verret said she hopes the project spreads some cheer.
"Being able to do something while still being stuck at home, so you can still serve your community even while you're at home and I think that's what's so important and special," she said.
So far, they've taken pictures of more than 20 families in less than a week.
They set a goal to raise about $2,000 and they're already past the halfway mark.
