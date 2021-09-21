ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The first official trailer for American Underdog has been released.
The movie will tell the story of how Kurt Warner went from stocking shelves at grocery stores to leading the St. Louis Rams to their first Super Bowl win. In the movie, Kurt Warner is played by Zachary Levi and Dennis Quaid plays Dick Vermeil.
Warner and Levi showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to debut the trailer for American Underdog.
American Underdog is expected to hit theatres on Christmas Day.
