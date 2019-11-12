ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- What kid doesn't love a snow day?
Students all across the area got an unexpected one Monday after cold blast and snow storm meant everyone had to shift from rakes to shovels in 24 hours.
But when you add frigid temperatures to the mix, does being outside still appeal to kids or their parents?
News 4's Steve Harris went looking, and gave his "Ode to the Fall Snow Day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.