JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Even the Supreme Court of Missouri is working remotely; for the first time in history, they heard oral arguments sitting at home, it was all for a murder case that's garnered national attention.
Only Chief Justice George Draper was physically in the Supreme Court Tuesday. The other justices all joined in remotely. The public could listen to a live stream of the oral arguments.
Attorneys made their oral arguments in the case against Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of a murder in 1995 and incarcerated ever since. But in recent years, the St Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office says they've uncovered information proving Johnson is innocent.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion for a new trial, but lower courts denied the motion saying the court no longer has jurisdiction. The case is now before the highest court in the state.
An attorney for the Circuit Attorney's Office saying the court must allow the prosecutor to right the wrong.
“A prosecutor has an obligation to seek justice and it is not seeking justice to turn evidence over to an incarcerated person and walking away. A prosecutor must be able to present that evidence to a court, especially when that prosecutor used his office to obtain a wrongful conviction,” said attorney Daniel Harawa.
But the Missouri Attorney General's Office argued that Johnson is not innocent, but if he were, this isn't way the go about handling it.
“This is not to say there are no avenues for Johnson to seek relief. This case involves a situation where this is simply the wrong avenue for seeking that relief,” said attorney Shaun Mackelprang with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
The decision is now in the hands of the justices.
Attorneys indicated that Johnson himself was sitting in front of a computer in prison, listening to the arguments that could decide his fate.
