ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - At the St. Louis Area Food Bank, volunteers filled boxes with donated food and canned goods. But the aluminum shortage is hitting the canned goods aisle and that is having a direct impact on those in need.
“We distribute produce in cans and because of the aluminum shortage, we experienced a shortage on those items as well and we had to go ahead and make up the difference in different ways,” said Michelle Madaras, spokesperson for the food bank.
It’s all ahead of the busy season of giving and gathering. You might also notice the shortage of aluminum at the grocery store and at your favorite brewery. The aluminum shortage started during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people were staying in and drinking at home. It’s also impacted by the rise in popularity of hard seltzers and craft beer.
“We need more cans than we’ve ever used before, back in the day we always used bottles,’ said Fran Caradonna, CEO of Schlafly Beer.
At Schlafly, they're stocking up as much as possible and looking for new suppliers. They’re rolling out a new state-of-the-art canning line, but part of it is stuck in the supply chain and won’t arrive until February. The supply chain issues and rising costs of products will trickle down to the beer drinker.
“We’re trying to keep it as minimal as possible, but I think you’ll see across the industry there’s going to have to be small price increases,” she explained.
As aluminum hit the highest prices in a decade this fall, Caradonna is hopeful these issues won’t last long term.
“For us when we get it back, we’ll bring the prices back down but we have to adjust accordingly.”
