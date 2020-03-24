ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Central West End and The Grove were eerily quiet on Tuesday, the day after a stay-at-home order went into effect. Health Department director Dr. Fredrick Echols issued the order for residents to stay home unless going to work or shopping for food and other essentials. Also, only essential businesses or industries are allowed to remain open.
A beauty supply store wouldn't immediately be considered an essential businesses but News 4 found Paradise Beauty in the 3800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, open on Tuesday. The owner said he checked and was given permission to remain open, based on some of the products his store sold.
"We carry hand sanitizer, shampoo, soap, body wash, gloves, disinfectant spray," said Will Mashaleh.
You'll spark a good debate if you ask whether it's essential for book stores to be open during a 30-day period when people are cooped up in their homes. Left Bank Books in the 300 block of North Euclid is remaining open during the stay-at-home order.
Store owner, Kris Kleindienst said she checked and got approval from City Hall.
"We put in for a clarification about who could be open and under what circumstances and we were informed by the mayor our description of how we were doing business was acceptable," said Kleindienst.
In a similar fashion to a fast food restaurant drive through, customers call ahead with their orders and employees deliver the purchased items curbside to waiting customers. Kleindienst also said the employees inside the store are practicing social distancing and wiping down door handles and cash registers on a frequent basis.
