ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fright Fest is returning to Six Flags St. Louis.
The theme park plans to have some Fright Fest staples like haunted mazes and freaks roaming the street but also bring back some of the things visitors loved about last year’s Hallowfest that included more family-friendly activities. In addition, there will be two encore performances of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring Flustered Mustard.
Fright Fest will Kickoff on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. The freaks will enter the park for the first Freaks Unleashed ceremony in two years at 7 p.m.
Click here for more information about Fright Fest 2021.
