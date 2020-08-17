EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Six Flags St. Louis has announced there will be no Fright Fest at the park this year, but there will be a new social distanced event called “Hollowfest.”
Hollowfest begins October 3 and goes through November 1, and will take place from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The event will all be operated outdoors with socially distancing strictly enforced. Face masks will also be required for guests and staff members. Reservations will be required.
