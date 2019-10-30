ELSBERRY, MO. (KMOV.com) -- Help has been coming in from all over to assist 68-year old Marine veteran Pat Fleming, of Elsberry. Fleming said he worked during summers mowing grass, despite a less than stable living situation.
"Since my wife passed away back in ‘13 I've been kind of homeless, more or less couch surfing all these years, until this happened," said Fleming.
Recently, Fleming said he was diagnosed with stage-4 cancer in his lungs and lymph nodes. The diagnosis complicated his precarious housing situation and he ended up living in his 1994 Ford Ranger pickup, while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments for his cancer.
"I had a friend who needed help,” said Josh Kelly.
Kelly along with Abbie Litherland-Nash, whose known Fleming a decade, wanted to help Fleming but found all of his needs overwhelming. So, they created a fundraising Facebook page called “Operation Patrick.”
As word spread of Fleming’s situation, many forms of help started coming in.
Rachel Chambers, owner of Rachel’s Restaurant, has been making sure Fleming doesn’t go hungry.
"Pat's been hungry, I fed him. He can't hold food down when he was taking treatments but he can hold down V-8s. I bought him V-8s," said Chambers.
Elsberry Motel and Lodge, which is owned by God’s House Ministries, is providing Fleming a temporary place to live until long-term housing is found. Fleming is slated to be provided an apartment in Old Monroe sometime before the end of November.
Donations of food, clothes and toiletries have also been collected.
“It makes me want to cry knowing how close our community has came together to help him," said Litherland-Nash.
Fleming admitted he prefers to be self-sufficient and feels awkward receiving donations, but he’s grateful for the help.
"Well I appreciate it from everybody,” said Fleming.
You can find a list of items that are still needed or make a monetary donation at the Operation Patrick.
