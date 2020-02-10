JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The woman accused of carjacking and stabbing a United Cab driver more than a dozen times Tuesday night has been arrested.
Jefferson County deputies told News 4 a woman was picked up by the cab around 9 p.m. near the Dierbergs off Tesson Ferry Road. While the woman was in the car, she reportedly told the driver she needed to stop for money.
Then, just before 11 p.m., they got close to her drop-off location near Windemere and Miller in Imperial, where the woman refused to get out and allegedly started stabbing the driver. The driver suffered stab wounds to his head, hands and stomach before he ran to an open garage to seek help
As the driver ran for help, the woman stole the cab. The stolen minivan was later found off Telegraph Road in St. Louis County.
After releasing the surveillance image, the sheriff's office said they received numerous tips from the public which helped lead them to a suspect.
Saturday night, Ajla Zekan, of St. Louis, was arrested by St. Louis County police during a traffic stop. The 21-year-old was charged by the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Her cash-only bond was set at $500,000.
Inam “Sunny” Allah Khattack was relieved to hear of Zekan’s arrest. He came home from the hospital last Friday.
“I came home from the hospital, the feeling is still like horrible,” Sunny said. “I feel really better because she’s arrested. We are like so worried because maybe she is gang people.”
Zekan's friends say drug addiction is to blame for crimes
A friend of Zekan said she was a responsible, law abiding parent before becoming addicted to drugs. Friends believe that drug addiction fueled a crime wave in her life.
Brittany Russell said she knew the woman in the surveillance photo was her friend Zekan. She said her friend’s life was much different before her fentanyl addiction.
“She was happy. She was bubbly,” Russell said. “She always wanted to hang out with her friends.”
The website STL Mugshots shows Zekan has been arrested nine times. She’s been arrested in Arnold, Eureka, Sunset Hills, St. Louis County, and Shrewsbury.
In two cases, she was accused of stealing a car. One of those cars was Russell’s.
“Six days later I was contacted by the Sunset Hills Police Department they had found my car, it was involved in an accident. She was found with my bank card and my son's phone on her," Russell said.
Russell said Zekan drained her bank accounts. But she said she still cares about her friend and sent her a message Saturday.
"I told her I know it's going to be hard. But with everything we've been through, feel free to write me, I'm here," Russell said.
Zekan could be sentenced to up to 40-years in prison.
