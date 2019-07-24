ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Days after St. Louis native Ally Kostial was killed outside of Oxford, Mississippi, friends continue to grieve and remember her life.
Brandon Theesfeld, who attended Ole Miss with Kostial and reportedly dated her on-and-off, was charged with her murder after being tracked to a Memphis gas station two days after she was killed.
In the wake of her death, it seems everyone who knew Kostial has described her as a joyful, caring person who helped anyone who needed it.
“I always knew she was there. She was my person. I could always count on her,” Marry Norris said.
Norris had known Kostial since elementary school and was devastated by the loss.
“She was up for anything. She just wanted to live life to the fullest. She would walk into a room and the whole room would light up,” Norris said through tears.
A memorial was made outside Lindbergh High School where Kostial was a student and ran track. On a prominent wreath, a note was posted that seemed to sum up the mark she left on those she knew: “Her joy radiated to all who met her.”
Even at a distance, Norris said Kostial was present in her life. She could text her at any time and her friend would always be there to support her and ask her about her life.
Even friends who have grown apart from Kostial over the years remember her as a kind and outgoing person who never had an enemy.
"Ally was just very fun and outgoing, very friendly girl really didn’t have any enemies in life," said Claudia Swyres, who had known Kostial since second grade.
The two went on to be teammates on the track team at Lindbergh High School before graduating in 2016. Swyres says they lost touch in high school, but Kostial’s friends from college told News 4 she was a ray of sunshine—genuine and selfless.
A GoFundMe account was set up to help Kostial’s family with the funeral expenses. The description reads, in part:
"Instead of planning for a college graduation they are now planning for a funeral. The funds from this campaign will be used to help bury Ally."
