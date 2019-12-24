(KMOV.com) – Friends are remembering a man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on I -270 near Dougherty Ferry in mid-December.
Timothy Primo was on his way to work on December 15 when he was hit by a wrong-way driver who police say was intoxicated. Primo’s 71-year-old stepfather was also in the car, he was seriously hurt. The driver of the car going the wrong way was also seriously injured.
READ: 1 killed, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on I-270 near Kirkwood
Friends say Primo’s life revolved around his three kids. They also describe him as selfless, caring and a true family man.
“He was a selfless person to say the least,” said friend Brian Zegarski. “He lived life for his kids first and foremost.”
Primo was on his way to a job he had recently started when the accident happened. On Facebook less than a month before the accident, he expressed his gratitude, posting,
“I’m lucky and very blessed to have a great job.”
“He had recently gotten a job at FedEx. I guess he was working on the docks or at the warehouse and he was thrilled about it,” said Zegarski.
Zegarski said he just wants justice for his friend, adding that anyone who is intoxicated should not get behind the wheel.
Primo’s children age in range from 3 to 6. They are now preparing for their first Christmas without their dad.
News 4 asked the Missouri Highway Patrol if an arrest has been made but have yet to hear back.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Primo’s funeral expenses.
