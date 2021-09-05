ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A sailor from St. Louis was among those killed in a Navy helicopter crash this past week off the coast of California.

Early Sunday, Navy officials identified 21-year-old Bailey Tucker as one of the five who died in the crash. Tucker served as a hospital corpsman 3rd class. He was also a 2018 Parkway North High School graduate.

"He called and he was like 'Bailey's helicopter went down and they can't find him,' and I just kind of sat there heartbroken," Baileigh Sample said.

Sample, one of Tucker's good friends says she still can't believe the news.

"We both talked to him a couple days ago," Aeja Dillon said.

Dillon, Sample and Tucker were all in the same friend group at Parkway North High School. They met in homeroom class freshman year, and were inseparable ever since .

"Biggest heart once you got to know him, would do anything for you. Lit up the room even if things were sad," Sample said.

Sample tells News 4 Tucker also wrestled at Parkway North. She says he was always working hard, whether it was in sports, in school, or just to be a good friend. Both Sample and Dillon say this is the first person their age, they've known who has died. They said it's not easy.

St. Louis native among 5 sailors killed in Navy helicopter crash The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California.

"It's hard. It's confusing, obviously I've had family pass away and stuff like that. Bailey was kind of one of the last people we expected it to be," Dillon said. "Bailey would not go down without a fight, no he wouldn't. He's that type of guy, he'd fight for it."

Dillon and Sample both come from military families. They tell News 4 it's hard to believe, and almost surreal, that their friend is really gone.

"He had the biggest heart and he just wanted to help people, that's all he wanted to do," Sample said.

Tucker is described as a hard worker, a good friend and a jokester.

"He was one of those people who could make fun out of literally anything," Dillon said.

Friends say Tucker was gone too soon, but will forever be remembered.