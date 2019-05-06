EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Those who knew 14-year-old Jaylon Mckenzie best are still trying process why someone who they say was friendly and liked by everyone was fatally shot.
READ: 'His talent was unparalleled;' 14-year-old rising Metro East football star shot and killed
The rising football star and a 15-year-old girl were hit by a stray bullet leaving a party at a home on 3rd Street in Venice, Illinois Saturday, police say.
“A gun shouldn’t have even been at that party," said Jaylon's close friend Jordan Pickett. “He was not a partier. He was very humble and he always worked on his craft.”
Pickett says he played on the same football team as Jaylon.
“I was his quarterback. All I knew was throw the ball to Jaylon and something good was going to happen," said Pickett.
His friends describe Jaylon as goofy, ambitious and hardworking.
“It’s making me work harder because I just want to do it for him, so now everything is just for him," said friend Jordan Lewis.
The four teens call their friendship with Jaylon more like a brotherhood that started on the basketball court or football field.
“He texted me after the game and told me to just keep my head up and telling me that I put my all into it, and that meant a lot to me to know he cared that much," said Pickett.
Darien Singleton, whose birthday was Monday, says he and Jaylon had plans to go to the mall to celebrate. He tells News 4 he spoke to Jaylon just hours before the shooting and says he was in good spirits and smiling.
His friends say he had dreams of playing in the NFL and believe he would have made it. McKenzie was an 8th grader at Mason-Clark Middle School. Although he wasn’t in high school yet, his mother told News 4 he had received attention from colleges for his skills on the football field.
McKenzie had already received scholarship offers from Mizzou and Illinois. He was set to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing football for East St. Louis High School in the fall.
“You took somebody who was really going to make an impact in this city, in this world," said Pickett.
Pickett plans to wear Jaylon's football number, #6, next season in his memory.
