ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 9-year-old Lake St. Louis boy inspired a group of friends and family to jump into ice-cold water in February to help him play the game he loves.
Karson Henderson has osteogenesis imperfecta, a brittle bone disease. His mother, Kate Henderson, said her son has broken 46 bones to date.
"At least 40 of his breaks are him just walking across the kitchen floor and falling and it breaks," Kate Henderson said.
Karson uses a wheelchair to help him stay safe and in October, he joined the Rolling Rams wheelchair basketball team. His mom said it's exactly what he needed.
"He always wanted to feel like he was part of a team," Kate Henderson said.
The one problem he faced is the cost of a basketball wheelchair, which is different than the one he's had for a while.
A specialty basketball wheelchair costs nearly $5,000 so his parents started a Facebook page pledging to jump into the frigid waters of Lake St. Louis if they raised enough money for a new chair. They did.
Karson will now get his new wheelchair and play with the rest of the team.
