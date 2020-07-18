BLACK JACK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A special celebration was held Saturday at a retirement home in Black Jack.
Friends and family surprised Nate Crump on his 100th birthday. Crump is a member of the Greater St. Louis Amateur Baseball of Fame and he worked at McDonnell Douglass for 26 years, where he worked on space programs for NASA.
Crump also served in the Air Force from 1943-1946.
