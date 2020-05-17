SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - There was a big show of support Sunday for a former sports radio host who is battling cancer.
Family and friends turned out for a car parade in South City for Brian McKenna. He spent decades hosting sports radio in St. Louis and been getting treatment for cancer for the last several years.
One organizer told News 4 the fundraiser has raised more than $140,000 so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.