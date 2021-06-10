COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Friends and family gathered Thursday to remember a Collinsville teen taken too soon in a drowning.
Horace Grigsby is being described as full of personality. He drowned while swimming in the Meramec River and on Thursday, his loved ones shared stories of the athlete. News 4's Ashli Lincoln shares the warning parents have following this horrible accident in the above video.
Friends identified Horace Grigsby as the 15-year-old who drowned while swimming in the Meramec Caverns in Sullivan Saturday afternoon. Grigsby would have started his sophomore year at Collinsville High School this fall and competed on the football team his freshman year.
