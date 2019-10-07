NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Normandy High School alumni say they want justice after five people were shot at an annual bonfire fundraiser event.
“This is an event we have every year to support our high school,” said Wrenda Talley.
READ: St. Louis police officer among 5 people shot after fight erupts at Normandy High School alumni bonfire
Cell phone video given to News 4 shows the moment hundreds ran for safety after someone fired into the crowd. Two of the victims underwent surgery Monday.
“They had life threatening injuries and by the grace of God, they are recovering, ” said Talley.
A flyer advertising the event said no weapons are allowed. But somehow police say the suspect was able to evade the security that was hired for the event.
The committee that organizes the bonfire is setting up a GoFundMe account for the shooting victims.
The committee says there were three police officers hired to work the event, along with another three security officers.
There were around 1,200 people at the event when the gunfire started.
St. Louis County Police say this case is very active. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
