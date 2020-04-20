FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Typically when a patient finishes their last round of chemo, they’re surrounded by friends and family and able to ring a bell to signify the final treatment.
Instead of the bell, loved ones of Toni Stidem honked their horns as they drove by her house.
Her mother Judy Drake said she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and before the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders went into place, family members were by her side at appointment.
She said her daughter has had to go through her last three chemo sessions alone, which has been hard on her
So Monday, Stidem’s friends and family wanted to take today to celebrate her.
"This is the least we can do to let her know that everyone is behind her,” Drake said. "Some of her friends are going to be in the parade and some of her children's friends are going to be in it too."
Drake said her daughter lives with her two children and all three have been quarantined to make sure she stays healthy while she recovers.
