FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friends and family gathered Saturday to honor a north St. Louis County man who died Tuesday. Social distancing kept them from holding a memorial service and funeral, but that wasn't going to stop them from honoring him.
Instead of a procession from the funeral home, dozens met at a parking lot in Florissant.
"Everybody needs a chance to say goodbye to him. Everyone is lost. Everyone is calling saying what can we do what can do we. There is nothing, nothing you can do. This is something that they can do. It makes everyone feel like we are honoring bob," said close family friend, Cindy Young.
Bob Baumhoff died Tuesday morning from a heart attack at just 61.
"We still went to the hospital and we still got to say goodbye to him," said Young.
One of Bob's daughters reached out to Young and asked her to help plan something to honor her dad. Young reached out to friends and they decided to have a parade go past the family's home.
Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the first vehicle pulled up. Dozens of drivers and motorcyclists honked, held signs, and threw flowers on the family's yard as they sat in lawn chairs watching the parade go past their home.
"As soon as I heard about it I couldn't imagine a better thing we could do since we can't get together in a building and celebrate his life and what it meant to everybody," said Doug McRight.
McRight was friends with Bob for 14 years and shared his love of motorcycles.
"I have admired bob since I met him because of his generosity, his willingness to help," said McRight.
Friends also described Bob as someone who was always smiling and had a great sense of humor.
"It's really difficult because he really deserves so much more than this but then again this is probably what he would want," said Young.
Even though we have to be physically distant, we can still find ways to show our closeness.
"What a great guy. It's a serious loss for so many people," said McRight.
The family plans to hold a celebration of life service once this stay at-home-order is lifted.
