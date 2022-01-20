Friends, family and first responders say goodbye to STL firefighter Ben Polson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- “I’ll miss him forever.”

Those were the words spoken by Rebecca Slay inside the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End Thursday morning, as hundred gathers together to honor the life of firefighter Benjamin Polson.

"He was a firefighter, he was a scholar,” said Rebecca Slay, Polson’s sister. “We always got along, we were very close…[He] was my best friend."

“If someone were to ask Ben what he did for a living, his response, like most members of the St. Louis Fire Department, his answer would be ‘I’m just a firefighter. I'm a St. Louis City firefighter just like my Dad',” said St. Louis City Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

Yet, 33-year-old Benjamin Polson was always more than just a firefighter. He was brother, a son and a man who chose a calling for saving and protecting others.

“He’s a wild card and flew by the seat of his pants. I was lucky to spend as much time with him as I did,” said Dan Barraco, one of Polson’s longtime friends. "Helped me out when I was going thru a tough time no questions asked no hesitations"

Polson died last week while fighting a house fire in North City. He and his unit went into the vacant structure, but the roof of the home collapsed on top of him before he could get out.

"Firefighter Ben Polson was willing to seal his work with his life for the benefit of others, should the occasion or risk demand it,” said Jenkerson.

Polson joined the St. Louis City Fire Department in 2019, following in the footsteps of his father who was a former captain.

"Ben was an evolving firefighter with everything he needed to reach any goal he set for himself, and exceed any expectation set before him,” said Captain Larry Conley with the St. Louis City Fire Department.

While firefighters, friends and family inside the cathedral felt the pain of losing Polson, Dan Barraco brought out some laughter through his memories growing with up with his best friend.

"You can’t help but smile and giggle when you think about Ben and that’s how it should be,” said Barraco. "Caring, thoughtful, gracious, humble and always ready to have fun...he always made you feel included, respected and acknowledged.”

"Today were wondering why for some gosh darn reason God needed him back in heaven at such a young age,” said Annette Vogts, Polson’s Aunt. "Rest in peace little Benjamin. We love you so.”

Following the funeral ceremony at the Cathedral, Polson's memory was honored in a procession of first responders from multiple agencies in the St. Louis region and other areas. The day ended with an inurnment ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery.

“I have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and concern from all of the first responder organizations,” said Jenkerson.

Among today's crowd was Polson's father, saluting to the men and women continuing his son's legacy.

"Wish he was still here so I could tell him to his face how proud I am of him,” said Barraco. "My life was better because he was in it, and there won't be a day that goes by that I won't think about him."

"A strong young man who committed his life, his career to obligations and responsibilities rather than seeking or demanding his rights and privileges,” said Jenkerson. "The St. Louis Fire Department will always remember our fallen brother, firefighter Benjamin Polson. Rest easy brother. We'll take it from here."

"I'm a better person [because] Ben was part of my life, and I'll miss him forever,” said Slay.