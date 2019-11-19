ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are working to learn if the body they found in Lincoln County Monday night is Jennifer Rothwell, who went missing last week.

Her husband, Beau Rothwell, is charged with her murder.

Meanwhile, Beau Rothwell’s friends are also searching for answers about what happened.

Steven Farber said he played in a racquetball league with Beau Rothwell for a few years.

“There was no clue, any of us in the league,” Farber said. “Never would have suspected anything like this.”

Farber said he knew Beau Rothwell has a quiet, laid back guy who never had anything negative to say about his wife.

“Never heard of any problems and often he would be talking about the house. They would be painting and moving and getting ready,” Farber said.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said Beau Rothwell approached police through his attorney offering to cooperate to help them find the body of Jennifer Rothwell.

Around 11:15 Monday night, police did find the body of a woman, just off Highway 61 near Troy, Mo. about an hour from the Rothwell home in West County.

Police said they don’t have any indication of a connection between the rural area in Lincoln County and the Rothwells.