ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The community has started a memorial with balloons and teddy bears for the three children killed in an apartment fire in South City.
Dream Coleman, 5, Heaven Coleman, 4, and 6-month-old Damarion Eiland died in the fire at the Peabody Apartment Complex Sunday. Before firefighters arrived, neighbors said they tried to rescue the children but the flames and smoke were too intense.
The children’s mother was taken into custody but was released Tuesday afternoon. She had left the children alone.
The 23-year-old mother has received a lot of criticism online for leaving her children home alone.
Her friend, Joanna Crumer, came to her defense calling her a very caring and loving mother.
“Parenting, you have to take it day by day. Not everybody is a perfect parent,” Crumer said. “This is a mistake that she’ll have to live with the rest of her life.”
Crumer went on to say she always saw the kids with their mother.
“Them babies was so beautiful, so smart and very affectionate. They were good kids, happy kids,” Crumer said.
Neighbors, like Mark Kiefer, are choosing to make this time about celebrating the lives of the children Neighbors said they often saw the kids outside with their mother playing and laughing. Kiefer said he would miss hearing the laughter.
“I hear them next door, through the walls, playing,” Kiefer said. “I hear it everyday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.