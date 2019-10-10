ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Midnight Madness event scheduled for Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway has been canceled.
The raceway said rain is predicted for most of Friday morning and temperatures should be in the 40s at race time, making conditions not acceptable for a nighttime racing event. The next Ranken Technical College Midnight Madness event fueled by NOS Energy Drink will take place as scheduled on Oct. 25.
Since the forecast calls for more favorable conditions Saturday, the NHRA.TC Challenge event will go on as scheduled.
