ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- High school football returned Friday night at Fort Zumwalt High School in O'Fallon.
The school required everyone to wear a mask. A police officer and school leader stood at the front gate checking to make sure everyone had the mask on before entering.
Unlike past games, tickets were all pre-sold so Zumwalt West could control the crowd size. The school sold about 700 tickets, far less than the stadium's capacity, which is around 3,200.
The school also taped blue markers on the bleachers to let fans know where to sit so they could social distance. Every other bleacher was expected to be left empty.
“It’s the first semi normal thing they’ve gotten to do in a really long time so it’s really exciting," said Aimee Robertson, whose daughter is in the color guard for Zumwalt West. “We chose virtual learning so this is the only in person thing she’s doing."
Fans also had the option of standing or bringing their own chairs and watching the game
"We chose to sit over here because we weren’t sure how socially distant the bleachers were gonna be," said Andi Mccormick, whose son is in the drumline.
Parents News 4 talked to said they felt the school took appropriate actions to keep fans safe.
“Personally I wouldn’t have asked for anything more and I’m sure as we go we’ll adjust and that’s just what you have to do," said Cindi Perkins, whose daughter in on the dance team.
Neil Nowack, activities coordinator for Zumwalt West, said Friday represents hope that football can return.
“The spotlight is on us and people are gonna be watching to see how this goes and so we need to make sure we’re doing everything correct to make sure we keep everyone safe to hopefully ease everyone’s mind that we can come back to play sports, have kids compete but we have to do our part in order to make that happen," said Nowack.
Zumwalt West's next football game is scheduled for Friday. School leaders plan touch base with the St. Charles County Health Department throughout the week to see if any changes need to be made.
