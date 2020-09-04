ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fire crews were called to an early morning apartment fire south of downtown St. Louis.
Firefighters were called to a burning apartment building at S. 14th and Chouteau around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Here’s video shot by a neighbor of this early morning apartment complex fire south of downtown. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/EfFoPOddcI— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) September 4, 2020
Officials said the building was evacuated and all residents were safe. Six children and 14 adults safely made their way out of the burning building, according to St. Louis Fire Department officials.
A neighbor told News 4 he saw the fire begin between the second and third floor decks.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.