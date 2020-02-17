ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Below is a list of St. Louis-area organizations that will be holding Lenten Fish Frys this year. To get a Fish Fry added to the list, email the information to Share@KMOV.com.
Missouri (in alphabetical order)
American Legion - Shrewsbury - 7300 Lansdowne Ave., St. Louis, MO 6311911 a.m. - 7 p.m.
American Legion - BKZ Post 422 in Soulard2601 South 11th St., St. Louis, MO 63118 - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Feb. 16
Assumption Parish – Mattese - 4725 Mattis Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128 - 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Florissant Elks Lodge - 16400 New Halls Ferry Rd., Florissant, MO 63031 - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Holy Rosary School - 716 E. Booneslick Rd., Warrenton, MO 63383 - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church 1910 Serbian Dr., St. Louis, MO 63104 - 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Prairie 7701 Highway North, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368 - 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Most Sacred Heart Church - 350 E. 4th Street, Eureka, Mo. 63025 - 4-7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Pillar - 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Presentation 8860 Tudor Ave., Overland, MO 63114- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Providence - 8874 Pardee Road, Crestwood, Mo. 63123 - 4-7 p.m.
St. Agatha Church - 3239 S. 9th St., St. Louis, MO 63118 - 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church- 309 E. Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125 - 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
St. Cecilia Catholic Church - St. Louis - 5418 Louisiana Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111- 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
St. Cletus Catholic School - 2705 Zumbehl Rd., St Charles, MO 63301 - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Ferdinand - Florissant - 1765 Charbonier Rd., Florissant, MO 63031 - 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
St. Joan of Arc Athletic Association - 5821 Pernod Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139 - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School - 2618 S. Brentwood Blvd., St Louis, MO 63144 - 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church – Kirkwood - 243 W. Argonne Dr., Kirkwood, MO 63120 - 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Pius V, Singler Hall - 3540 Utah St., St. Louis, MO 63118 - 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne – Florissant - 3500 St. Catherine St., Florissant, MO 63033 - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Third Wheel Brewing - 4008 N. Outer Service Rd., St. Peters, MO 63376 - 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Illinois (in alphabetical order)
Evangelical United Church of Christ – Godfrey - 1212 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy., Godfrey, IL 62035 - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church - Fairview Heights 505 Fountains Pkwy., Fairview Heights, IL 62208 - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Hall - Collinsville1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville, IL 622344 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Smithton Turner Hall115 N. Julia St., Smithton, IL 62285 - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Staunton VFW Post - 1241120 E. Henry St., Staunton, IL 62088 - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Swansea Fish Stand216 Service St., Swansea, IL 62226 - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
VFW Post 5694 - Highland1900 VFW Rd., Highland, IL - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
VFW Post 805 - O'Fallon223 W. 1st St., O'Fallon, IL 62269 - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
