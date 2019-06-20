ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- City Foundry STL announced Thursday that Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market will open inside the Midtown development.
The 30,000 square foot store will be located in the redeveloped Byco building at the southwest corner of Forest Park Avenue and Spring Avenue. It is slated to open in late 2020.
The Foundry location will be the seventh St. Louis area location for the Chicago-based grocery chain.
Prospect Yards is the name of the district between Saint Louis University’s north and south campuses. City Foundry STL’s location is also bordered by the Cortex innovation community.
