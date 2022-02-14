You are the owner of this article.
French Village man killed in Sunday evening crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A French Village man was killed in a crash Sunday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Charles Lake was killed when his 2021 Polaris Ranger overturned on the side of northbound Osage Drive south of Fish Pond Drive around 5:35 p.m.

No other information was released. 

