French Village Fire Chief battles Stage 4 cancer Kmov staff Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Jan 26, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Everyone who knows French Village Fire Chief Alfie Lapointe has something good to say about him. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- Everyone who knows French Village Fire Chief Alfie Lapointe has something good to say about him. Lapointe was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and his fellow firefighters are helping out. Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alfie Lapointe Fire Chief Social Services Cancer Firefighter Locations Illinois St. Clair County Fairview Heights × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Man shot after suspect tries to steal car with his 3-year-old son inside in St. Charles Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer Updated Jan 24, 2022 Missouri mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead Emily Van de Riet, Zoe Brown, Shain Bergan Updated Jan 20, 2022 Officer in critical condition, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Ferguson KMOV.com Staff Updated 5 min ago Officers shoot, kill driver in O'Fallon, MO Kelsee Ward Updated Jan 24, 2022 3 charged after person shot at St. Clair Square Mall KMOV.com Staff Updated Jan 22, 2022 WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky Kyle Kiel, Gray News Staff Updated Jan 20, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.