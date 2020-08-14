ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Freeburg Community High School has to move into full virtual school for a few weeks after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
The school posted the information to its Facebook page saying a teacher told administrators Thursday that they had come in contact with a person who tested positive. Later the teacher’s coronavirus test came back positive.
The school said the teacher did not come into direct contact with students but did with other teachers, and because those teachers need to quarantine the school will move to full remote schooling from Monday, August 17 through Wednesday, August 26.
Superintendent Greg Frerking said next week’s schedule will change to allow students time to pick up Chromebooks, textbooks and any other supplies needed for virtual learning.
