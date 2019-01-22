(KMOV.com/AP) -- As the federal government entered its 32nd day of the partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump, fellow Republicans and Democrats scrambled to find a resolution over funding for his border wall.
Trump and Democrats in Congress remain far apart over Trump's insistence on billions of dollars of funding for a wall along the Mexican border as the price of reopening the government.
The two sides have traded taunts and avoided talks so far this week.
The stalemate marks the longest government shutdown in U.S. history and has left thousands of federal employees and their families applying for unemployment and food stamps.
READ:Missouri's 700,000 food stamp recipients feeling effects of shutdown
National and local businesses have stepped up efforts to help furloughed employees with discounts and free offers to help them get through the prolonging shutdown.
ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS
- Ally Financial:The company announced it had expanded its assistance program to "provide aid and resources for customers affected by the partial U.S. government shutdown.”
- Better Mortgage: The lender launched a mortgage refinance program called Shutdown Relief Emergency Refi that "allows federal employees to tap into their home equity for living expenses and delays loan payments for impacted federal government employees for up to 30 days
- Chase: The bank encourages its customers to call to discuss certain hardship programs if they are employees of, or do business with, a U.S. federal agency and their income is affected by the shutdown. They should call the special care line at 1-888-356-0023.
- Old National :Furloughed government employees and employees of federal contractors impacted by the government shutdown can apply for a 90-day, no-fee, interest-free loan of up to $1,500.
- U.S. Bank: The bank created a new, low-rate quick loan for federal employees affected by the shutdown.
- Wells Fargo: The bank says it "will work with individuals and business banking customers whose income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown." Customers should call 1-800-TO-WELLS, or the number on their credit card, debit card or statement for assistance, or visit any Wells Fargo branch.
CELLPHONE PROVIDERS
- Sprint: "Our Care reps will coordinate with qualified customers and our financial team to find a payment option that works and keep your service uninterrupted during the government shutdown," Sprint said in a statement.
- Verizon: The company announced flexible payment options and a "Promise to Pay" program that can be set up in the My Verizon app or website.
RESTAURANTS
- Fazoli's: Until the shutdown ends, participating Fazoli’s restaurants nationwide are giving furloughed federal government employees with a valid ID a free Pizza Baked Spaghetti with the purchase of a regular-size or larger drink.
- Walnut Grill O'Fallon: Furloughed workers and their children can get a free sandwich, salad or flatbread pizza at any our their locations.
- House of India: Federal workers can enjoy some spice and rice with a free lunch buffet.
ENTERTAINMENT
- SkyZone : At participating parks, federal government employees furloughed or currently without pay and up to three immediate family members can get 60 minutes of free play every Tuesday through Thursday in January.
News 4 will update as more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.