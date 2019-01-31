ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Free tax preparation services will be offered to low-to-moderate income earners, seniors and individuals with disabilities during two days in February.
St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green partnered with the National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. and the St. Louis Community College for free 2018 income tax return preparations on February 12 and February 19. On both days, the services will be offered at the William J. Harrison Education center, located at 3140 Cass Avenue, beginning at 4 p.m.
Taxpayers are advised to arrive no earlier than 3:30 p.m. and will be assisted on a first-come, first-serve basis by IRS-certified volunteer preparers.
All federal and state returns completed during the session will be filed electronically. If someone would like to open a checking account for direct deposit tax refunds, 1st Financial Federal Credit Union representatives will be onsite.
Taxpayers are advised to bring any required materials with them, including all W-2 and 1099 forms, valid identification and social security cards.
Call 314-657-3422 for additional information.
