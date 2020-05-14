ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Free personal protective equipment will be handed out to small businesses in St. Louis City beginning Thursday.
Businesses eligible for the free PPE must be located in the city and have no more than 10 on-site employees. Sole proprietors are also eligible.
To be considered, you need to fill out a request form here.
More instructions will be provided to small businesses about 24 hours after filling out the request form. The PPE can be picked up at one of the three following locations:
- 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 14, May 15, or May 18)
- 3115 S. Grand Blvd. (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 14, May 15, or May 18)
- 1520 Market St. (9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on May 14, May 15, or May 18)
“Over the past several weeks, our small businesses have faced tremendous hardships and made extraordinary sacrifices because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an opportunity to help them protect their employees and the public as some of them begin to safely and responsibly reopen on May 18,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.