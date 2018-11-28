ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With 33 days left in the year and Christmas being just around the corner, Santa will give St. Louisans a visit at the Delmar Loop this weekend.
Santa will visit as part of the annual Holidays on The Loop celebration. People can take part of the Great Gift Hunt, the Loop Holiday Tree Lighting and take pictures with puppies at the Moonrise this Saturday, December 1 from 11:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.
People can bring their four-legged friends to the hotel and have a professional photographer take their photos for free.
