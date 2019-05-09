ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A treasure hunt for cash will take place in St. Louis Thursday night.
The company Breakout will be hiding $2,000 in cash throughout St. Louis on May 9. They will be giving out the coordinates of each $100 bill between 5 and 8 p.m.
According to the Breakout Games–St. Louis website, over 4,000 people have signed up so far for the hunt.
Click here for more information or to join the hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.