ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A group gathered in downtown St. Louis Monday to remember those who labored without pay.
The Unpaid Labor Project promotes the message that the first 12 generations of African Americans were vital to the growth of the U.S. and worked without pay for 250 years.
“12.5 million African Americans, generations of people that labored from sun up to sun down to build the nation that we stand on today,” said Shonda J. Gordon with the Unpaid Labor Contribution Project.
The group says a black stripe across the American flag that was on their shirts Monday symbolizes the magnitude of the unpaid labor contribution.
