POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — In the market for a bridge? There are two in southeastern Missouri and one in Lincoln County, free for the taking.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving away the Moscow Mills Bridge located on Route 814 near the Cuivre River. The 215' long bridge is among eight bridges the department is giving away across the state.
KFVS reports that the Missouri Department of Transportation is giving two old bridges — one at Poplar Bluff and the other near Leeper.
The bridges are scheduled for replacement, so the department is offering them for free to other government entities, historical and civic groups or even private citizens. Interested parties must submit a proposal no later than June 30 describing how they will dismantle and relocate the bridge. Those costs fall to whoever takes the bridge.
The bridges in southeastern Missouri include the Poplar Bluff Viaduct, a 399-foot truss bridge built in 1934, and the Route 34 Leeper Bridge, a 988-foot truss bridge built in 1933.
More information may be found at https://www.modot.org/historic-bridge-leeper-bridge .
