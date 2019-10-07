ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can get free Hands-Only CPR training Monday in Forest Park.
The American Heart Association and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation have teamed up to train the public during a mobile tour stop from 1-6 p.m. at the Forest Park Visitor Center Parking Lot at 5595 Grand Drive.
“With about 70 percent of cardiac arrests occurring at home, a person will likely be trying to save the life of someone they know and love if they’re called on to perform Hands-Only CPR,” said Jennifer Jaeger, metro executive director for the American Heart Association in St. Louis. “The Association urges the public to get trained because we need more lifesavers in our communities to be prepared to spring into action if they see a person suffer a cardiac emergency.”
During the event, two emcees will teach participants Hands-Only CPR be leading 30-minute sessions in which they perform a song that is 100 to 120 beats per minute – the rate you should push on the chest during CPR.
Click here to learn more about the Hands-Only CPR Mobile Tour stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.