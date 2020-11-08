ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City residents: Be sure to stock up on free firewood this winter.
The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation, & Forestry will start offering free firewood to the city's residents starting Monday, Nov. 9 at these locations:
• Forest Park -- Lower Muny Parking Lot
• O'Fallon Park -- North of picnic site #4
• Carondelet Park -- Compost and recycling site off Holly Hills Drive
The wood will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis and the supply isn't always guaranteed. City officials say wood will be dropped off in the afternoon time.
Free firewood will be available until the first week of March 2021.
