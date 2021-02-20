SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A large effort underway to make it easier for veterans to smile. The annual free dental care clinic taking place at the St. Louis Dental Center is just a small thing that can be done to repay the men and women who sacrificed for our country.
Doors opened at the clinic located at 1500 Park Ave in South City around 7:30 a.m. for free screenings on a first come, first served basis. The event will wrap up around 11 a.m.
Patients must have a photo ID and their veterans certification form. The clinic partnered with A.T. Still University Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health and Affinia Healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.