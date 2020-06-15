You want a coronavirus test -- here's why your doctor probably won't give you one

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Starting Monday, St. Louis County will offer free testing for coronavirus.

The tests will be available to anyone who has been in contact with other people outside their home. Appointments are required for testing.

Until now, the county focused on testing people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Now that they have more tests available, the strategy is changing. Tests will be available at the following locations: 

Berkeley 

  • St. Louis County Department of Public Health, 6121 N. Hanley Road 

Sunset Hills

  • St. Louis County Department of Public Health, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

Call (314)615-0574 or visit www.stlcorona.com to schedule your visit.

