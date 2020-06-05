FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Free COVID-19 testing will be available in North County today.
In addition to the free testing, 5,000 mask and sanitizer kits from Masks for the People will also be distributed at the event, which will take place at Christ The King United Church of Christ at 11370 Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant.
Testing and distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Those wanting to be tested must register in advance by calling 314-741-6806 or click here.
