ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis announced they are now offering free COVID-19 testing for city residents.
The city, along with its health department are working with the St. Louis Regional Health Commission to offer the testing.
The resident does not need to have any symptoms to be tested for the virus.
This makes St. Louis City the first jurisdiction in the entire state of Missouri to waive any and all criteria for COVID-19 testing.
The city encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity.
To see a map of current available testing locations, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.