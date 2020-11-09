ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at the Family Arena in St. Charles this week.
The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services said the free tests will be open to all Missouri residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Participants do not need to be showing COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for a test and a physician’s order or proof of insurance are not required.
All individuals must pre-register to get tested.
Click here for more details or to pre-register.
