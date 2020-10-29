ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Faith & For the Sake of All is partnering with CareSTL Health to provide free COVID-19 testing to the hardest hit areas of the St. Louis region.
According to the organization, they tested over 900 individuals in 60 days during this summer's spike by partnering with local Black congregations. As we are facing a third surge of COVID-19 and flu season, access to testing and flu shots is very important.
Faith & For the Sake of All provides testing sites in predominantly Black areas of north St. Louis city and county.
In addition to free testing, individuals will receive free masks and hand sanitizer. Some partnering congregations also offer food giveaways.
Flu shots are available at select locations while supplies last and are recommended for ages 3-65.
Please see the list of dates and locations below.
Dates and Locations:
*Saturday 10/31: Christ Church Cathedral, 1210 Locust St. 63103, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
*Friday 11/6: Christ the King UCC, 11370 Old Halls Ferry Rd. 63033, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
*Saturday 11/7: Beloved Community UMC, 3115 Park Ave. 63104, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
*Friday 11/13: St. Luke A.M.E., 9634 Meeks Blvd. 63132, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Saturday 11/14: Pilgrim Congregational, 826 Union Blvd 63108, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*Saturday 11/21: Murchison Tabernacle CME, 7629 Natural Bridge Rd. 63121, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*Flu shots available at this location while supplies last.
To learn more about Faith & For the Sake of All's work on issues of race equity, check out their website here.
